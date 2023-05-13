iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT) Stock Holdings Raised by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 170,063 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,336 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF were worth $8,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 659.8% during the 3rd quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 972.4% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA USRT opened at $50.29 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $44.80 and a 52 week high of $60.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.97.

About iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

