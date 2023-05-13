iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI) Shares Purchased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 142,274 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,235 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF were worth $8,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KXI. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 65.7% during the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $119,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $220,000.

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF stock opened at $63.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.43. iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF has a 1 year low of $52.79 and a 1 year high of $64.74.

About iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares S&P Global Consumer Staples Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Consumer Staples Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

