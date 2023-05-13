iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF) Shares Acquired by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF – Get Rating) by 55.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,694 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF were worth $149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 125.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $130,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 76.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 3,010 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $252,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $336,000.

Shares of ILF stock opened at $25.49 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.32. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a twelve month low of $20.75 and a twelve month high of $28.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Latin America 40 ETF

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

