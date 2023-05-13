iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) Shares Sold by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc lessened its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Rating) by 95.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,133 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Goldstein Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network grew its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 55,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,987,000 after purchasing an additional 2,784 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 46.1% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period.

DSI opened at $77.80 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.06. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 52-week low of $64.72 and a 52-week high of $82.06. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.01.

About iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

