iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU) Shares Sold by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc lessened its position in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 267 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF were worth $146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. First Command Bank bought a new position in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 142.1% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000.

IDU stock opened at $85.25 on Friday. iShares U.S. Utilities ETF has a one year low of $74.96 and a one year high of $96.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $83.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.56.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

