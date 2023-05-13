KeyCorp Boosts Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Price Target to $75.00

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at KeyCorp from $72.00 to $75.00 in a report released on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.39% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stephens boosted their price objective on Trade Desk from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Trade Desk from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Trade Desk from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.16.

Trade Desk Price Performance

TTD opened at $62.30 on Thursday. Trade Desk has a fifty-two week low of $39.00 and a fifty-two week high of $76.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 623.06, a PEG ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.33 and its 200 day moving average is $53.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $490.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.24 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 3.38%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Trade Desk will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 2,060 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.67, for a total transaction of $131,160.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 530,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,782,983.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total transaction of $178,140.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 74,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,399,104.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 2,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.67, for a total transaction of $131,160.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 530,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,782,983.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 962,769 shares of company stock worth $58,223,655 over the last ninety days. 10.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trade Desk

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Trade Desk by 17.7% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,704 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp now owns 10,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seaport Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,898 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

