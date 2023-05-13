Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its holdings in Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,320 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 637 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Kimball Electronics were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KE. UBS Group AG raised its position in Kimball Electronics by 82.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,929 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Kimball Electronics by 75.8% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,099 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Kimball Electronics by 38.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,995 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Kimball Electronics by 24.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,042 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Kimball Electronics by 114.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,251 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268 shares during the period. 66.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kimball Electronics Stock Down 1.6 %

Kimball Electronics stock opened at $22.22 on Friday. Kimball Electronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.72 and a twelve month high of $28.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $549.28 million, a P/E ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 1.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Kimball Electronics ( NASDAQ:KE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $484.70 million during the quarter. Kimball Electronics had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 9.89%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KE. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Kimball Electronics from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised Kimball Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th.

Kimball Electronics Company Profile

Kimball Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of engineering, manufacturing and supply of chain services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial and public safety end markets. It offers the following solutions: design services, rapid prototyping and new product introduction support, production and testing of printed circuit board assemblies, industrialization and automation of manufacturing processes, reliability testing, assembly, production and packaging of other related non-electronic products, supply chain services and complete product life cycle management.

