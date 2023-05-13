Krystal Biotech, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($4.91) Per Share (NASDAQ:KRYS)

Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Chardan Capital decreased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Krystal Biotech in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 9th. Chardan Capital analyst Y. Livshits now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($4.91) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($4.34). Chardan Capital currently has a “Buy” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Krystal Biotech’s current full-year earnings is ($5.72) per share. Chardan Capital also issued estimates for Krystal Biotech’s FY2024 earnings at $1.52 EPS.
Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.01.
Krystal Biotech Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ KRYS opened at $88.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.70 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.30. Krystal Biotech has a 52-week low of $49.17 and a 52-week high of $93.00.
Insider Transactions at Krystal Biotech
In other news, Director Dino A. Rossi sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.25, for a total transaction of $3,330,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,967,275.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Dino A. Rossi sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.25, for a total transaction of $3,330,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,967,275.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.65, for a total value of $2,191,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,649,206 shares in the company, valued at $144,552,905.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 90,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,786,432. Corporate insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Krystal Biotech
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KRYS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,782,000 after acquiring an additional 3,444 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 3,618 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 2,172 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Krystal Biotech by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,683,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,020,000 after purchasing an additional 78,015 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Krystal Biotech by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. 80.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Krystal Biotech Company Profile
Krystal Biotech, Inc is a biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases. The company’s wide-ranging pipeline is based on its proprietary redosable HSV vector. The firm is led by an experienced management team, is fully-integrated and has core capabilities in viral vector design, vector optimization, gene therapy manufacturing and commercialization.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Krystal Biotech (KRYS)
- An Updraft Is Brewing For DraftKings
- PepsiCo Hits “Sweet Spot” For APAC Growth, Macros Agree
- High-Risk Mullen Automotive Continues To Build Momentum
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks With Nice Dividends
- Oracle Stock Climbs For Third Month, Still In Buy Range
Receive News & Ratings for Krystal Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krystal Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.