Krystal Biotech, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($4.91) Per Share (NASDAQ:KRYS)

Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Chardan Capital decreased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Krystal Biotech in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 9th. Chardan Capital analyst Y. Livshits now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($4.91) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($4.34). Chardan Capital currently has a “Buy” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Krystal Biotech’s current full-year earnings is ($5.72) per share. Chardan Capital also issued estimates for Krystal Biotech’s FY2024 earnings at $1.52 EPS.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.01.

Krystal Biotech Stock Performance

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Krystal Biotech in a report on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Krystal Biotech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $79.00 to $124.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 price target on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Krystal Biotech currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.80.

Shares of NASDAQ KRYS opened at $88.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.70 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.30. Krystal Biotech has a 52-week low of $49.17 and a 52-week high of $93.00.

Insider Transactions at Krystal Biotech

In other news, Director Dino A. Rossi sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.25, for a total transaction of $3,330,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,967,275.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Dino A. Rossi sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.25, for a total transaction of $3,330,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,967,275.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.65, for a total value of $2,191,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,649,206 shares in the company, valued at $144,552,905.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 90,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,786,432. Corporate insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Krystal Biotech

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KRYS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,782,000 after acquiring an additional 3,444 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 3,618 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 2,172 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Krystal Biotech by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,683,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,020,000 after purchasing an additional 78,015 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Krystal Biotech by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. 80.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Krystal Biotech Company Profile

Krystal Biotech, Inc is a biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases. The company’s wide-ranging pipeline is based on its proprietary redosable HSV vector. The firm is led by an experienced management team, is fully-integrated and has core capabilities in viral vector design, vector optimization, gene therapy manufacturing and commercialization.

