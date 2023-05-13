Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH) Shares Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,143 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Life Time Group were worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Life Time Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Life Time Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Life Time Group by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Life Time Group by 82.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Life Time Group by 78.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,076 shares during the period. 72.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LTH opened at $20.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.63 and a beta of 1.75. Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $8.75 and a one year high of $21.39.

Life Time Group ( NYSE:LTH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $472.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.52 million. Life Time Group had a return on equity of 0.54% and a net margin of 3.28%. Life Time Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LTH. Mizuho raised their price target on Life Time Group from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Life Time Group from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Life Time Group from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Life Time Group from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Life Time Group from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.88.

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

