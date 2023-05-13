Local Bounti (NYSE:LOCL) PT Lowered to $1.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Local Bounti (NYSE:LOCL – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $2.00 to $1.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 102.84% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on Local Bounti from $10.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on Local Bounti from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Local Bounti from $13.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.65.

Local Bounti Stock Performance

NYSE:LOCL opened at $0.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $51.51 million, a P/E ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.25. Local Bounti has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $6.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Local Bounti ( NYSE:LOCL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $6.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 million. Local Bounti had a negative net margin of 570.35% and a negative return on equity of 95.94%. As a group, research analysts predict that Local Bounti will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Local Bounti by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,123,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,474,000 after acquiring an additional 56,516 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Local Bounti by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 4,680,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,730,000 after acquiring an additional 355,864 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Local Bounti by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,430,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,735,000 after acquiring an additional 405,883 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Local Bounti by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,553,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,411,000 after acquiring an additional 172,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Local Bounti by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 830,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 186,919 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Local Bounti

Local Bounti Corporation grows fresh greens and herbs in the United States. It produces lettuce, herbs, and loose-leaf lettuce. The company sells its products to food retailers and food service distributors. Local Bounti Corporation was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Montana.

