LPL Financial LLC Acquires 13,892 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RFG)

LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RFG – Get Rating) by 46.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 43,848 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,892 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF were worth $7,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RFG. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $16,709,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares during the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF by 26.8% in the third quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 26,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,458,000 after acquiring an additional 5,652 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,298,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC now owns 12,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of RFG opened at $181.67 on Friday. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $158.11 and a 12-month high of $200.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $180.89 and its 200 day moving average is $184.27. The stock has a market cap of $245.26 million, a P/E ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.17.

Rydex S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Index is narrow in focus, containing only those S&P MidCap 400 companies with strong growth characteristics as selected by S&P. The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index.

