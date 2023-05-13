LPL Financial LLC Acquires 5,573 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,573 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $7,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Atmos Energy by 10.8% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 13,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Atmos Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $14,517,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 3.2% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,821,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Price Performance

Atmos Energy stock opened at $119.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.62. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $97.71 and a 52-week high of $121.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $113.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.86.

Atmos Energy Announces Dividend

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.01. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd will be given a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $128.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $117.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.71.

Insider Activity at Atmos Energy

In other Atmos Energy news, Director Diana J. Walters sold 390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total transaction of $45,825.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,620. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Diana J. Walters sold 390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total value of $45,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $303,620. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.54, for a total transaction of $1,431,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 217,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,931,692.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Profile

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas services. It operates under the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment is involved in regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations.

