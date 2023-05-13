LPL Financial LLC Acquires 5,618 Shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 168,826 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,618 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF were worth $8,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 3,454 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 70.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,985,000 after purchasing an additional 25,767 shares during the period. First Ascent Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $41,775,000. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $9,034,000. Finally, Mattern Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,876 shares during the period.

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:DFNM opened at $47.94 on Friday. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $46.44 and a 52-week high of $48.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.87.

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Profile

The Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (DFNM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to intermediate-term, investment-grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income tax. DFNM was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

