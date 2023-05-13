LPL Financial LLC Boosts Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA)

LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 189,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,817 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF were worth $8,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the first quarter worth $563,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 14.9% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 23,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 3,001 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the first quarter worth $1,661,000. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF stock opened at $46.57 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF has a 12-month low of $39.90 and a 12-month high of $47.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.87.

About Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (FSTA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Consumer Staples 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US consumer staples companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FSTA was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.