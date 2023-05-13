LPL Financial LLC Boosts Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJP)

LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJP – Get Rating) by 29.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 350,496 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,384 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $7,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FCA Corp TX increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 11,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 114,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038 shares in the last quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,897,000. Denver Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $272,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.7% during the third quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC now owns 43,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 3,086 shares in the last quarter.

BSJP opened at $22.39 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.35. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $21.56 and a 1 year high of $23.45.

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. BSJP was launched on Sep 27, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

