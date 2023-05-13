LPL Financial LLC Boosts Holdings in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 433,683 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,579 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF were worth $8,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 66,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $124,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 93,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 4,640 shares during the period. PFG Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $270,000. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 14,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 3,002 shares during the period.

Shares of KBWY opened at $16.63 on Friday. Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $16.43 and a twelve month high of $24.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.40 million, a P/E ratio of 39.86 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.26.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th were paid a dividend of $0.147 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 24th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.61%. This is an increase from Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

The Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (KBWY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of small- and mid-cap equity REITs. KBWY was launched on Dec 2, 2010 and is managed by Invesco.

