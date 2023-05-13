LPL Financial LLC Boosts Position in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,688 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 753 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Maximus were worth $8,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MMS. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Maximus by 577.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 576 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Maximus by 588.1% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 578 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Maximus in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Maximus by 72.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 916 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Maximus by 210.6% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,168 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Maximus from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Maximus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th.

NYSE:MMS opened at $79.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Maximus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.46 and a fifty-two week high of $85.25. The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 28.29 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.57.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The health services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. Maximus had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 15.37%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Maximus, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Maximus’s payout ratio is 39.86%.

MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government health and human services programs, and the provision of technology solutions to government. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers business process services (BPS), appeals and assessments, and related consulting work for U.S.

