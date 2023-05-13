LPL Financial LLC Boosts Stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 126,962 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,561 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $8,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BLDR. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 14.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,277,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,819,000 after buying an additional 1,455,580 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Builders FirstSource by 34.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,845,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,750,000 after acquiring an additional 468,391 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,487,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Builders FirstSource by 38.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,405,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,739,000 after acquiring an additional 391,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the third quarter worth approximately $22,979,000. 94.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.97, for a total transaction of $1,362,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,122 shares in the company, valued at $6,769,434.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Builders FirstSource Price Performance

A number of research firms have recently commented on BLDR. Royal Bank of Canada raised Builders FirstSource from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $78.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. DA Davidson upped their target price on Builders FirstSource from $80.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered Builders FirstSource from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $92.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.42.

Shares of BLDR opened at $115.84 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $92.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.69. The company has a market capitalization of $14.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.83. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.91 and a fifty-two week high of $119.13.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.33. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 55.42% and a net margin of 11.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.90 EPS. Research analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current year.

About Builders FirstSource

(Get Rating)

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, subcontractors, remodelers and consumers. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, and engineered wood.

Recommended Stories

