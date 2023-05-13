LPL Financial LLC Boosts Stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 427,637 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,936 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $8,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHH. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 300.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Shares of SCHH opened at $19.24 on Friday. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $17.33 and a twelve month high of $23.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 0.92.

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

