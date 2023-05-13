LPL Financial LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:PSR)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:PSR – Get Rating) by 31.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,373 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,298 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.06% of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF worth $8,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 4,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 15,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after buying an additional 2,593 shares during the period. Finally, Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 23,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after buying an additional 4,765 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF alerts:

Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of PSR opened at $85.18 on Friday. Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $79.16 and a one year high of $106.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.40 million, a PE ratio of 41.84 and a beta of 0.88.

Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF Company Profile

PowerShares U.S. Real Estate Fund (the Fund) seeks high total return by investing in securities of companies that are principally engaged in the United States Real Estate industry and included within the FTSE NAREIT All Equity REITs Index. The Fund structures and selects its investments primarily from a universe of securities that are included within the FTSE NAREIT All Equity REITs Index at the time of purchase.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:PSR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.