LPL Financial LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF)

LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,157 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.09% of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF worth $8,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 134.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $231,000. MONECO Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $551,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $800,000.

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CSF opened at $51.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $81.70 million, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.70. VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a twelve month low of $49.14 and a twelve month high of $58.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.19.

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Increases Dividend

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.131 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. This is a boost from VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%.

The Cash Store Financial Services Inc under its Cash Store Financial, Instaloans and The Title Store banners, provides consumers with alternative financial products and services, serving everyday people for whom traditional banking may be inconvenient or unavailable. The Company acts as both a broker and lender of short term advances and offers a range of other products and services to help customers meet their day to day financial service needs.

