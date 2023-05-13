LPL Financial LLC Buys 12,791 Shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV)

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,867 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,791 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF were worth $8,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $17,110,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 208.2% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 183,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,907,000 after purchasing an additional 123,924 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 805.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 173,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,322,000 after purchasing an additional 153,900 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 404.8% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 143,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,891,000 after purchasing an additional 115,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 17.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 119,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,363,000 after purchasing an additional 17,679 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EDV stock opened at $87.45 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.52. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $73.68 and a 12 month high of $106.11.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

