LPL Financial LLC Buys 129,475 Shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) by 118.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 239,170 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 129,475 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $7,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Leggett & Platt by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 23,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in Leggett & Platt by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 147,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,764,000 after buying an additional 14,896 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Leggett & Platt by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in Leggett & Platt by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 263,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,504,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Leggett & Platt during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $819,000. 69.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Leggett & Platt alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Leggett & Platt from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th.

Leggett & Platt Trading Up 0.4 %

LEG stock opened at $32.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $30.05 and a twelve month high of $41.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.35.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.13. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Leggett & Platt Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.72%. This is a boost from Leggett & Platt’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.00%.

Leggett & Platt Profile

(Get Rating)

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Leggett & Platt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leggett & Platt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.