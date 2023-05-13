LPL Financial LLC Buys 21,247 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EWMC)

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EWMC – Get Rating) by 27.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 98,710 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,247 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF worth $8,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EWMC. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF by 70.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF by 9.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth $57,000.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA EWMC opened at $84.24 on Friday. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $74.63 and a 52 week high of $95.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $85.59 and its 200 day moving average is $86.80. The company has a market cap of $163.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 1.20.

About Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF

The Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF (EWMC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index consisting of mid-cap US firms. EWMC was launched on Dec 8, 2010 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EWMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.