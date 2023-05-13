LPL Financial LLC Buys 22,659 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 31.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 95,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,659 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $7,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Eastman Chemical by 2.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in Eastman Chemical by 0.8% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 18,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in Eastman Chemical by 10.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Eastman Chemical by 2.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Eastman Chemical by 16.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 200,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,546,000 after acquiring an additional 28,338 shares during the period. 83.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eastman Chemical stock opened at $78.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.34. Eastman Chemical has a 52-week low of $69.91 and a 52-week high of $112.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.97. The firm has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.50.

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The company’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.06 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is 56.23%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EMN shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $90.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eastman Chemical currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.31.

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Material (AM), Additives and Functional Products (AFP), Chemical Intermediates (CI), and Fibers. The AM segment produces and markets its polymers, films, and plastics with differentiated performance properties for value-added end uses in transportation, consumables, building and construction, durable goods, and health and wellness markets.

