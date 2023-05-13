LPL Financial LLC Buys 330,948 Shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares (NYSEARCA:SPDN)

LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares (NYSEARCA:SPDN – Get Rating) by 181.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 513,775 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 330,948 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares were worth $8,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares by 214.8% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 8,773,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,834,000 after purchasing an additional 5,986,560 shares in the last quarter. New Harbor Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares by 6.1% during the third quarter. New Harbor Financial Group LLC now owns 2,082,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,240,000 after acquiring an additional 120,649 shares in the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC grew its stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 1,773,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,287,000 after buying an additional 66,739 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,109,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares by 174.3% in the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 663,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,867,000 after acquiring an additional 421,713 shares during the last quarter.

Get Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares alerts:

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:SPDN opened at $15.55 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.74 and a 200 day moving average of $15.97. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares has a 52 week low of $14.89 and a 52 week high of $18.32.

About Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares

The Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1X Shares (SPDN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund provides daily inverse exposure to the S&P 500, a market-cap-weighted index of 500 US large-cap firms selected by the S&Ps index committee. SPDN was launched on Jun 8, 2016 and is managed by Direxion.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares (NYSEARCA:SPDN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.