LPL Financial LLC Buys 5,285 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 89,367 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,285 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $8,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lennar by 1.3% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 2,872,945 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $214,178,000 after acquiring an additional 37,570 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lennar by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,167,338 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $105,644,000 after acquiring an additional 268,156 shares during the last quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lennar by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 897,919 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,940,000 after acquiring an additional 85,455 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lennar by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 790,021 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,127,000 after acquiring an additional 312,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cannell & Co. grew its holdings in Lennar by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 730,001 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,422,000 after buying an additional 37,443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE LEN opened at $113.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 7.82 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $32.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.02, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.43. Lennar Co. has a 1 year low of $62.54 and a 1 year high of $116.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.06.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The construction company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.99 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 21.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.70 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 25th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.30%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 9,289 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.16, for a total transaction of $958,253.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LEN. Citigroup upped their target price on Lennar from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. BTIG Research raised their target price on Lennar from $116.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Lennar in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Lennar in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.21.

About Lennar

Lennar Corp. engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

Featured Stories

