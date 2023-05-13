LPL Financial LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

LPL Financial LLC lessened its holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 171,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 22,715 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $7,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MOS. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Mosaic during the 1st quarter worth $13,300,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Mosaic by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 189,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,614,000 after acquiring an additional 12,679 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Mosaic by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares during the period. National Pension Service acquired a new position in Mosaic during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,360,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mosaic by 55.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 312,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,749,000 after acquiring an additional 111,236 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Mosaic alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MOS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Mosaic from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 8th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Mosaic from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Mosaic from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.47.

Mosaic Stock Performance

NYSE:MOS opened at $35.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a PE ratio of 4.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The Mosaic Company has a 12-month low of $34.70 and a 12-month high of $66.60.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 28.64% and a net margin of 15.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.41 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mosaic Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.39%.

About Mosaic

(Get Rating)

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment is involved in the ownership and operation of mines and production facilities which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and processing plants which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.