LPL Financial LLC Cuts Stock Position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP)

LPL Financial LLC lowered its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 187,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,678 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF were worth $8,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 102.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 3,837 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 107,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,437,000 after purchasing an additional 4,790 shares in the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 27,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 8,071 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $2,105,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 15,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS BBJP opened at $49.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.53.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BBJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of Japanese large- and mid-cap stocks. BBJP was launched on Jun 15, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

