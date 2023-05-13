LPL Financial LLC Grows Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,734 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $7,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 8,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameriprise Financial

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 11,480 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.33, for a total transaction of $4,079,188.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,489 shares in the company, valued at $6,214,366.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 11,480 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.33, for a total transaction of $4,079,188.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,489 shares in the company, valued at $6,214,366.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 6,390 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.35, for a total value of $2,238,736.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,838,084.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ameriprise Financial Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE AMP opened at $293.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $219.99 and a twelve month high of $357.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $301.62 and its 200 day moving average is $318.73.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.04. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 77.32% and a net margin of 15.41%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 30 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 27.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Argus lifted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $340.00 to $392.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $338.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com raised Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $349.70.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Articles

