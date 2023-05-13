LPL Financial LLC Grows Position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 71,261 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF were worth $7,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 427,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,009,000 after purchasing an additional 66,366 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 52.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 113,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,962,000 after buying an additional 39,339 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 107.1% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,113,000 after buying an additional 23,243 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 40.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after buying an additional 6,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC lifted its position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 25.3% in the third quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 22,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after buying an additional 4,457 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ PNQI opened at $141.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $139.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.57. Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF has a 12 month low of $105.61 and a 12 month high of $146.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $530.20 million, a P/E ratio of 31.38 and a beta of 1.15.

The Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (PNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Internet index, a modified-market-cap-weighted index of Internet companies listed in the US. PNQI was launched on Jun 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

