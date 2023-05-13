LPL Financial LLC Grows Position in SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SHE)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SHE – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 101,256 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,824 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF were worth $7,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Aprio Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SHE opened at $82.85 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 1.01. SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF has a 12-month low of $71.50 and a 12-month high of $87.13.

The SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF (SHE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US large- and mid-sized companies promoting gender diversity whilst exhibiting a relatively high proportion of women throughout all levels of their organizations.

