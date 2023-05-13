LPL Financial LLC Grows Stake in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:JHEM)

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:JHEM – Get Rating) by 294.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 357,881 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 267,262 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF were worth $8,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JHEM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at $101,000. SigFig Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 24.5% during the third quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 2,174 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at $337,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at about $591,000.

John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

JHEM stock opened at $23.93 on Friday. John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.97 and a fifty-two week high of $26.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.94. The company has a market cap of $693.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 0.76.

About John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF

The John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (JHEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a multi-factor weighted index of large- and mid-cap stocks from emerging markets. JHEM was launched on Sep 27, 2018 and is managed by John Hancock.

