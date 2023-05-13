LPL Financial LLC Grows Stock Holdings in American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VALQ)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VALQ – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 159,483 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,034 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF were worth $7,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF by 248.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 3,219 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF by 37.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 2,284 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF by 199.1% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 12,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 8,434 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $818,000.

VALQ opened at $46.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $202.07 million, a P/E ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.94. American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF has a 1-year low of $41.99 and a 1-year high of $51.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.08.

The American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Value ETF (VALQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US companies that are selected and weighted based on value and income characteristics. VALQ was launched on Jan 11, 2018 and is managed by American Century Investments.

