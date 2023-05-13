LPL Financial LLC Has $7.59 Million Stock Holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

LPL Financial LLC lessened its holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) by 39.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,031 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 58,158 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $7,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Owens Corning by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 9,488 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Owens Corning by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 552 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Owens Corning by 2.8% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,846 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Owens Corning by 9.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,606 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Owens Corning by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,523 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on OC. Loop Capital raised their target price on Owens Corning from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Bank of America raised their target price on Owens Corning from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Owens Corning from $85.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Owens Corning from $107.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Owens Corning from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Owens Corning presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.23.

In other news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $800,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,296,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Owens Corning news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,296,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Paula Russell sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,136,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,290,000. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of OC opened at $105.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $97.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.41. Owens Corning has a 12-month low of $72.97 and a 12-month high of $108.67.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 26.06% and a net margin of 13.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

