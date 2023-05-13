LPL Financial LLC Has $7.82 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Get Rating) by 467.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 138,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 114,086 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF were worth $7,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 266.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. WestEnd Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 82.7% in the 4th quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 2,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

EWY stock opened at $59.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.45. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.05. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 1 year low of $47.19 and a 1 year high of $68.81.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Profile

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

