LPL Financial LLC Has $7.89 Million Stock Position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

LPL Financial LLC lowered its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,298 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $7,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ITB. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 94.1% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,805,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $109,437,000 after acquiring an additional 875,235 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 458.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 577,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,301,000 after buying an additional 737,977 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 141.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,117,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,227,000 after buying an additional 655,216 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 101.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 371,659 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,382,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $71,944,000 after buying an additional 250,261 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF stock opened at $75.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.36. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a one year low of $31.19 and a one year high of $46.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.73.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

