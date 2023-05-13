LPL Financial LLC Has $8.15 Million Stake in Invesco Moderately Conservative Multi-Asset Allocation ETF (BATS:PSMM)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Moderately Conservative Multi-Asset Allocation ETF (BATS:PSMM – Get Rating) by 121.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 607,160 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 332,897 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco Moderately Conservative Multi-Asset Allocation ETF were worth $8,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Moderately Conservative Multi-Asset Allocation ETF by 250.5% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 9,830 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Invesco Moderately Conservative Multi-Asset Allocation ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $273,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Moderately Conservative Multi-Asset Allocation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $294,000. WA Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Moderately Conservative Multi-Asset Allocation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $346,000. Finally, HF Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco Moderately Conservative Multi-Asset Allocation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $580,000.

Get Invesco Moderately Conservative Multi-Asset Allocation ETF alerts:

Invesco Moderately Conservative Multi-Asset Allocation ETF Price Performance

Invesco Moderately Conservative Multi-Asset Allocation ETF stock opened at $13.81 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.71. Invesco Moderately Conservative Multi-Asset Allocation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $12.57 and a fifty-two week high of $14.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 0.52.

Invesco Moderately Conservative Multi-Asset Allocation ETF Profile

The Invesco Moderately Conservative Multi-Asset Allocation ETF (PSMM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target risk asset allocation. The fund is an actively-managed fund-of-funds that provides income and capital appreciation with a moderately conservative risk profile. PSMM was launched on Feb 23, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Moderately Conservative Multi-Asset Allocation ETF (BATS:PSMM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Moderately Conservative Multi-Asset Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Moderately Conservative Multi-Asset Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.