LPL Financial LLC Has $8.26 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF (BATS:XSHQ)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF (BATS:XSHQ – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 253,139 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,589 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF were worth $8,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in XSHQ. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF by 8,160.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,080 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF by 14.9% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF by 1,192.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 29,634 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF during the third quarter worth about $379,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000.

BATS:XSHQ opened at $32.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.37 million, a PE ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 0.99. Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF has a 52-week low of $24.22 and a 52-week high of $28.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.02.

The Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF (XSHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks selected by return-on-equity, accruals ratio, and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors and scaled by market-cap.

