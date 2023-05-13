LPL Financial LLC Has $8.38 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO)

LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO – Get Rating) by 94.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 338,662 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 164,779 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF were worth $8,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BSMO. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,657,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 1,685.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 235,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,848,000 after acquiring an additional 221,858 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 64.4% in the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 530,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,131,000 after acquiring an additional 207,912 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $4,528,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 272.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 70,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 51,500 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $24.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.84 and its 200 day moving average is $24.83. Invesco BulletShares has a one year low of $24.34 and a one year high of $25.20.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th were issued a $0.046 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 24th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2024. BSMO was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

