LPL Financial LLC Increases Position in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 160,981 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF were worth $7,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IAT. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 57.5% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 21.8% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 16,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF stock opened at $30.34 on Friday. iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF has a 12 month low of $28.80 and a 12 month high of $56.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.90. The company has a market cap of $678.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.09.

About iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF

The iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (IAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Regional Banks index. The fund tracks the performance of an index of small- and mid-cap regional banks. IAT was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

