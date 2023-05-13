LPL Financial LLC Increases Position in VanEck Durable High Dividend ETF (BATS:DURA)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Durable High Dividend ETF (BATS:DURA – Get Rating) by 34.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 261,392 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 66,516 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in VanEck Durable High Dividend ETF were worth $8,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Durable High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Durable High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Durable High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $363,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Durable High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $639,000. Finally, Ferguson Shapiro LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Durable High Dividend ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Ferguson Shapiro LLC now owns 351,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,214,000 after purchasing an additional 4,354 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Durable High Dividend ETF alerts:

VanEck Durable High Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

DURA opened at $30.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.97 million, a PE ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.49.

About VanEck Durable High Dividend ETF

The VanEck Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF (DURA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of US firms that are screened for dividend yield, financial health, and valuation. DURA was launched on Oct 30, 2018 and is managed by VanEck.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DURA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Durable High Dividend ETF (BATS:DURA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Durable High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Durable High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.