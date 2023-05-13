LPL Financial LLC Increases Position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 115,832 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,376 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $8,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 451 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 297.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 568 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. boosted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 676 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $85.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, W. R. Berkley currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.64.

W. R. Berkley Stock Performance

NYSE:WRB opened at $58.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $15.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.62. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 1-year low of $56.04 and a 1-year high of $76.99.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 17.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

W. R. Berkley Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is 10.28%.

W. R. Berkley Profile

(Get Rating)

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance businesses in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia, and Australia.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.