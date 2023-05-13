LPL Financial LLC Increases Stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DDIV)

LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DDIV – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 273,432 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,710 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.12% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF worth $7,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF by 85.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Motco purchased a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $232,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $253,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $290,000.

Get First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF alerts:

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ DDIV opened at $27.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.59. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF has a one year low of $25.76 and a one year high of $33.95.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF Cuts Dividend

About First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th.

(Get Rating)

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (DDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of 50 large- and mid-cap, high-yield stocks exhibiting relative strength. Holdings are weighted by dividend yield. DDIV was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DDIV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.