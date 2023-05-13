LPL Financial LLC Increases Stock Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 70.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,975 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,901 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $8,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TTWO. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $513,164,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 26,278.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,897,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890,719 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $168,058,000. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,969,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,130,000 after acquiring an additional 583,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC bought a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,500,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Take-Two Interactive Software Price Performance

Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $125.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $21.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.41. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.00 and a 1 year high of $137.43.

Insider Activity at Take-Two Interactive Software

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In related news, President Karl Slatoff sold 68,351 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.12, for a total value of $8,347,024.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 262,678 shares in the company, valued at $32,078,237.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

TTWO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $144.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.88.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

(Get Rating)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.