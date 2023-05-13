LPL Financial LLC Increases Stock Position in VanEck Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:HAP)

LPL Financial LLC increased its position in VanEck Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:HAP – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 154,827 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,731 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.05% of VanEck Natural Resources ETF worth $7,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAP. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck Natural Resources ETF by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck Natural Resources ETF by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in VanEck Natural Resources ETF by 295.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 34,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after buying an additional 25,561 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Natural Resources ETF in the 1st quarter worth $410,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Natural Resources ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $297,000.

Get VanEck Natural Resources ETF alerts:

VanEck Natural Resources ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA HAP opened at $47.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 1.01. VanEck Natural Resources ETF has a 12-month low of $41.94 and a 12-month high of $54.37.

VanEck Natural Resources ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Natural Resources ETF (HAP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a consumption-based index of global hard asset firms. HAP was launched on Aug 29, 2008 and is managed by VanEck.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:HAP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Natural Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Natural Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.