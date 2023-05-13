LPL Financial LLC Invests $8.32 Million in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV)

LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 335,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,317,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 370.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 618.4% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 6,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 5,281 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFSV opened at $23.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.08. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $21.56 and a 1 year high of $28.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.46 and its 200-day moving average is $25.47.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

