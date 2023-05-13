LPL Financial LLC Purchases 21,693 Shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR)

LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 426,884 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,693 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Graniteshares Gold Trust were worth $7,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 174.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 55,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,179,000 after buying an additional 35,287 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 794,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,346,000 after buying an additional 36,574 shares in the last quarter. DMG Group LLC boosted its stake in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. DMG Group LLC now owns 17,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter. Kades & Cheifetz LLC acquired a new stake in Graniteshares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth $1,315,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 529.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 112,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,026,000 after buying an additional 94,418 shares in the last quarter.

Graniteshares Gold Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BAR opened at $19.90 on Friday. Graniteshares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $16.03 and a 52 week high of $20.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.55 and its 200-day moving average is $18.50.

Graniteshares Gold Trust Profile

The GraniteShares Gold Trust (BAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less trust expenses and liabilities, using physically held gold stored and secured in vaults in London. BAR was launched on Aug 31, 2017 and is managed by GraniteShares.

