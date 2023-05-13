LPL Financial LLC Purchases 233,283 Shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Get Rating) by 447.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 285,411 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 233,283 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $7,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the third quarter worth about $28,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 85.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 85.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 40.1% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA DFAU opened at $28.70 on Friday. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 52 week low of $24.62 and a 52 week high of $30.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.98.

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

