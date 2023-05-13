LPL Financial LLC Purchases 41,766 Shares of SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QWLD)

LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QWLD – Get Rating) by 94.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 86,057 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,766 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.12% of SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF worth $8,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF during the third quarter worth $10,422,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF by 146.3% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 25,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,192,000 after acquiring an additional 15,320 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,458,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF by 40.8% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the period.

Shares of QWLD stock opened at $101.02 on Friday. SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF has a 1 year low of $83.39 and a 1 year high of $102.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.77 million, a P/E ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 0.85.

The SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF (QWLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market securities that consists of 3 subindexes based on value, minimum volatility and quality. QWLD was launched on Jun 4, 2014 and is managed by State Street.

